Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings Ride or Die feat. Sam Monson + #VikesOverBeers! (ep. 615)

We brought in Friend of the Program Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) of Pro Football Focus to breakdown the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings offseason moves, solutions on the offensive line, and if Harrison Smith is a Hall of Famer. Plus Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) and Andrew Roth (@SandrewRoth) join for Vikes Over Beers discussing captains, 53, and the sloppy San Francisco 49ers coming in.

All that and more “I Miss SONS” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

