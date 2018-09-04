Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings Surprise Cuts, New Coaches, and 53 Man Roster Thoughts (ep. 613)

LISTEN NOW

By Andy Carlson September 4, 2018 11:09 am

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings trimmed down their roster to 53 souls and set up their practice squad over the weekend. The transactions included the surprise cut of veteran defensive end/fishing enthusiast Brian Robison and the “retirement” of cornerback Terence Newman who will now join the coaching staff. We discuss all of that plus KHALIL MACK IS NOW IN THE DIVISION.

All that and more “Youth Movement” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

