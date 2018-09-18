Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings Talker Tuesday & PFF Numbers feat. Kevin Ringrose (ep. 623)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings quickly moved on from maligned rookie kicker Daniel Carlson and brought in stud former Cowboys field goal slinger Dan Bailey to take up the mantle. We chat about the switch as well as the signing of receiver Aldrick Robinson on a Talker Tuesday. Plus Kevin Ringrose (@PFF_KevinR) of Pro Football Focus Minnesota swings in to break down the grades from Sunday’s tie.

