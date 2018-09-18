LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Packers Recap – Never Trust a Carlson (ep. 622)

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings Talker Tuesday & PFF Numbers feat. Kevin Ringrose (ep. 623)

By Andy Carlson September 18, 2018 10:00 am

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings quickly moved on from maligned rookie kicker Daniel Carlson and brought in stud former Cowboys field goal slinger Dan Bailey to take up the mantle. We chat about the switch as well as the signing of receiver Aldrick Robinson on a Talker Tuesday. Plus Kevin Ringrose (@PFF_KevinR) of Pro Football Focus Minnesota swings in to break down the grades from Sunday’s tie.

All that and more “Ryan Longwell 2.0” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
1500 ESPN @AndyCarlsonShow Adam Thielen Aldrick Robinson Andy Carlson Brian O'Neill Dalvin Cook Dan Bailey Daniel Carlson Kevin Ringrose Kirk Cousins laquon treadwell Mike Zimmer MInnesota Vikings Podcast podcast PodcastOne Pro Football Focus Purple FTW! Podcast Rick Spielman Stefon Diggs Vikings



Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Packers Recap – Never Trust a Carlson (ep. 622)