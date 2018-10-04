Purple FTW! Podcast: 387 Reasons Why feat. Michael Kist + Benjamin Solak + #VikesOverBeers! (ep. 634)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings are prepping to head back into the belly of the beast Sunday as the 1-2-1 Vikes are set to get the season right against the 2-2 Plodding Philadelphia Eagles. We take a gander at the opposition by talking to Friends of the Program Michael Kist (@MichaelKistNFL) and Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) of The Kist & Solak Show on Bleeding Green Nation. Plus Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) joins at The Blue Door Pub to chat a little Vikes Over Beers!

