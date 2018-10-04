Purple FTW! Podcast: 387 Reasons Why feat. Michael Kist + Benjamin Solak + #VikesOverBeers! (ep. 634)

LISTEN NOW

By Andy Carlson October 4, 2018 2:29 pm

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings are prepping to head back into the belly of the beast Sunday as the 1-2-1 Vikes are set to get the season right against the 2-2 Plodding Philadelphia Eagles. We take a gander at the opposition by talking to Friends of the Program Michael Kist (@MichaelKistNFL) and Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) of The Kist & Solak Show on Bleeding Green Nation. Plus Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) joins at The Blue Door Pub to chat a little Vikes Over Beers!

All that and more “Catch the Full Beers” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

