Purple FTW! Podcast: Bigger Birds to Fry feat. Darren Wolfson (ep. 637)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings leveled off the season at 2-2-1 getting a big time road win in Philadelphia Sunday afternoon at The Linc. To recap the game, we brought in Friend of the Program emeritus Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast into the the Blue Door Pub to chat some Purple, how the offense is finally clicking, is the defense back, the latest on Everson Griffen, plus look ahead to Larry Fitzgerald Jr. and the Arizona Cardinals coming into town.

All that and more “I Wonder What Bald Eagle Tastes Like” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN