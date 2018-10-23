LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: An Extended Vikes Over Many Beers! (ep. 647)

By Andy Carlson October 23, 2018

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings are 4-2-1 and heading into a reverse revenge game with the Crooked New Orleans Saints. We chat it up with Friends of the Program Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) and Uncle Nick (@nickasun) in a free-wheeling and free flowing Purple conversation. Can Kirk Cousins win a big game? Is Dalvin Cook a bust? Why is everyone on the defense getting hurt?

All that and more “Teddy & The Miracles” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

