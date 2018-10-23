Purple FTW! Podcast: An Extended Vikes Over Many Beers! (ep. 647)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings are 4-2-1 and heading into a reverse revenge game with the Crooked New Orleans Saints. We chat it up with Friends of the Program Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) and Uncle Nick (@nickasun) in a free-wheeling and free flowing Purple conversation. Can Kirk Cousins win a big game? Is Dalvin Cook a bust? Why is everyone on the defense getting hurt?

