Purple FTW! Podcast: I Like the Vikings Reboot Better feat. Caitlin Siem + #VikesOverBeers! (ep. 644)

By Andy Carlson October 18, 2018 1:47 pm

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings look to kick start another extended mid-season winning streak heading into New York (Jersey) on Sunday to take on another rookie quarterback in Sam Darnold and the Jets. Caitlin Siem (@Caitlin Siem) of Not What It Siems Sports Radio joins the show to chat about the season. Plus Vikes Over Beers with Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto)!

All that and more “Zim’s Chest Hair” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

