Purple FTW! Podcast: Not Scrubs feat. Sam Monson and Nick Olson (ep. 638)

Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) of Pro Football Focus rejoins the show to break down Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings grades, talk up the greatness of Adam Thielen, and I ask him if Kirk Cousins is a legit MVP candidate. Plus Nick Olson (@NicholasJOlson) of Vikings Territory chimes in to talk about the 2-2-1 squad and what to expect Sunday against the Apathetic Arizona Cardinals.

