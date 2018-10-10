LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: Bigger Birds to Fry feat. Darren Wolfson (ep. 637)

Purple FTW! Podcast: Not Scrubs feat. Sam Monson and Nick Olson (ep. 638)

By Andy Carlson October 10, 2018 2:34 pm

Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) of Pro Football Focus rejoins the show to break down Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings grades, talk up the greatness of Adam Thielen, and I ask him if Kirk Cousins is a legit MVP candidate. Plus Nick Olson (@NicholasJOlson) of Vikings Territory chimes in to talk about the 2-2-1 squad and what to expect Sunday against the Apathetic Arizona Cardinals.

All that and more “They Are Supermen” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Topics:
