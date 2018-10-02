LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: Philly’s Not Special feat. Sean Borman (ep. 632)

By Andy Carlson October 2, 2018 11:52 am

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings return to the scene of the crime Sunday as they head into Philadelphia to take on the Egregious Eagles. To look ahead to the showdown as well as reflect on the first quarter of the season is Sean Borman (@SeanBoarMan) of Vikings Territory.

All that and more “Eagles Have No Answer for Kirk Cousins” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

