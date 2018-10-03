LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Philly’s Not Special feat. Sean Borman (ep. 632)

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vengeful Vikings feat. PFF Mike Renner + John Barchard (ep. 633)

By Andy Carlson October 3, 2018 11:53 am

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings enter the second quarter of the season as a team in search of an identity. Are they still led by the Zimmer Hellfire Defense? Will they have to rely on Kirk Cousins slingin’ it 50+ times a game? Is time a flat circle? We dive into the quarter season grades of who’s been good and who’s been… Not so good with Pro Football Focus’ Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike). Plus we get an advanced look at the enemy bringing in Friend of the Program John Barchard (@JohnBarchard) of  WIP Philadelphia.

All that and more “Your Mom Has a 92.1 PFF Grade” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
1500 ESPN @AndyCarlsonShow Adam Thielen Andy Carlson Anthony Barr Carson Wentz Dalvin Cook Doug Pederson Eric Kendricks John Barchard John DeFilippo Kirk Cousins Mike Renner Mike Zimmer MInnesota Vikings Philadelphia Eagles Podcast podcast PodcastOne Pro Football Focus Purple FTW! Podcast Rick Spielman Vikings WIP Philadelphia Xavier Rhodes



Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Philly’s Not Special feat. Sean Borman (ep. 632)