Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings are Champions of the Sun feat. Emory Hunt + #VikesOverBeers! (ep. 639)

By Andy Carlson October 11, 2018 1:45 pm

Longtime Friend of the Program Emory Hunt (@FBallGameplan), college football color commentator on ESPN3 and writer for The Athletic, rejoins the show to talk about the elevated play of Kirk Cousins, how the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings can wake up the run game, and where he stands on the Mike Hughes-vs-Will Hernandez debate. Plus Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) joins for Vikes Over Beers to bathe in Eagles fans tears.

All that and more “Master of Karate” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Topics:
