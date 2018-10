Comedian Cy Amundson joins the show at The Blue Door Pub to talk about rising up in the comedy game, how he came to work in the ESPN Snapchat, and thoughts on his beloved Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings so far this season.

All that and more “Spaghetti” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

>

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN