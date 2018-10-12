LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Cardinals Preview: Bird Killing Glass feat. Jordan Reid + Blake Allen Murphy (ep. 640)

By Andy Carlson October 12, 2018 1:12 pm

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings look to start a winning streak Sunday at Historic US Bank Stadium (aka Bird Killing Thunderdome) as the Apathetic Arizona Cardinals roll into town. Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) of Inside The Pylon swings in to chat about how the Vikes can stay hot on offense, keep building on defense, and start a mini-run mid-season. Plus Blake Allen Murphy (@blakemurphy7) of Revenge of the Birds stops by to shed some light on the Cards plus the last go around for #OneOfUs Larry Fitzgerald.

All that and more “RIP Rosen” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

