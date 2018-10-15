Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Cardinals Recap (ep. 641)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings took care of business Sunday at Historic US Bank Stadium deep frying the Apathetic Arizona Cardinals. We dive into the winners, losers, and injuries (sad face) of the game that was.

Today’s Purple Talkers Include:

• Adam Thielen is Elite

• The Safety Dance

• Good Kirk vs Bad Kirk

• Hello Running Game!

• Laquon Treadwell is Stepping Up

• Welcome Back Trae Waynes

• Zimmer vs Rookie Rosen

• Anthony Barr Redemption Game

• Odds & Ends

• Twitter Qs

All that and more “On to New York” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

