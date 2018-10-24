Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings Contracts and Grades feat. Jake Hartman + PFF Kevin Ringrose (ep. 648)

LISTEN NOW

By Andy Carlson October 24, 2018 1:18 pm

We dove inside the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings grades with Pro Football Focus’ Kevin Ringrose (@PFF_KevinR) plus we look if it’s possible that Drew Brees is actually playing BETTER this season. Plus we examine recent Vikes contract with Jake Hartman (@hartman_jake9) of the Empowerment Sports Group.

All that and more “Payeh Dyet Mahn Hees Mahney” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

