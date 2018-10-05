LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Eagles Preview feat. Darren Wolfson + Jordan Reid (ep. 635)

By Andy Carlson October 5, 2018 12:37 pm

Here we go. The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings head back into the belly of the beast to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a near “must win” for both squads looking to keep their post season aspirations alive early in this 2018 season. Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast chimes in with the latest on injuries, potential change ups on defense, and why George Iloka has been MIA. Plus Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) of Inside The Pylon. swings by for a recap of the impressive Rams game and previews the Egregious Eagles.

All that and more “Bye Eagles Bye” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

