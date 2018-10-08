Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Eagles Recap – Back In Black (ep. 636)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings got redemption for the 38-7 NFC Championship Game debacle by gutting out an impressive win late Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia. The win keeps the Vikings in the early wild card conversation as well as gives a listless team a much needed boost of confidence headed into the rest of the season.

Today’s Purple Talkers Include:

• Redemption in Philly

• John DeFilippo is Mind Melding with Kirk Cousins

• Welcome Back, Defense

• The Mandatory Offensive Line Talking Point

• We Don’t Deserve Thielen & Diggs

• Stephen Weatherly is a Starter

• The Dan Bailey Talker

• Odds N’ Ends

• NFC North Outlook

• Twitter Qs

All that and more “On to Arizona” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN