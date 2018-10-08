LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Eagles Preview feat. Darren Wolfson + Jordan Reid (ep. 635)

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Eagles Recap – Back In Black (ep. 636)

By Andy Carlson October 8, 2018 12:35 pm

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings got redemption for the 38-7 NFC Championship Game debacle by gutting out an impressive win late Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia. The win keeps the Vikings in the early wild card conversation as well as gives a listless team a much needed boost of confidence headed into the rest of the season.

Today’s Purple Talkers Include:
• Redemption in Philly
• John DeFilippo is Mind Melding with Kirk Cousins
• Welcome Back, Defense
• The Mandatory Offensive Line Talking Point
• We Don’t Deserve Thielen & Diggs
• Stephen Weatherly is a Starter
• The Dan Bailey Talker
• Odds N’ Ends
• NFC North Outlook
• Twitter Qs

All that and more “On to Arizona” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
1500 ESPN @AndyCarlsonShow Adam Thielen Andy Carlson Anthony Barr Arizona Cardinals Carson Wentz Dalvin Cook Doug Pederson Eric Kendricks John DeFilippo Kirk Cousins Mike Zimmer MInnesota Vikings Philadelphia Eagles Podcast podcast PodcastOne Purple FTW! Podcast Rick Spielman Vikings Xavier Rhodes



Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Eagles Preview feat. Darren Wolfson + Jordan Reid (ep. 635)