Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Eagles Recap – Back In Black (ep. 636)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings got redemption for the 38-7 NFC Championship Game debacle by gutting out an impressive win late Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia. The win keeps the Vikings in the early wild card conversation as well as gives a listless team a much needed boost of confidence headed into the rest of the season.
Today’s Purple Talkers Include:
• Redemption in Philly
• John DeFilippo is Mind Melding with Kirk Cousins
• Welcome Back, Defense
• The Mandatory Offensive Line Talking Point
• We Don’t Deserve Thielen & Diggs
• Stephen Weatherly is a Starter
• The Dan Bailey Talker
• Odds N’ Ends
• NFC North Outlook
• Twitter Qs
All that and more “On to Arizona” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!
