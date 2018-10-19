LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: I Like the Vikings Reboot Better feat. Caitlin Siem + #VikesOverBeers! (ep. 644)

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Jets Preview – The Kirky Bowl feat. Jordan Reid + Connor Rodgers (ep. 645)

By Andy Carlson October 19, 2018 1:07 pm

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings take the field Sunday to try and extend their winning streak to tres as they travel to take on the New York (New Jersey) Jets. To preview the other side, we brought in Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) of Bleacher Report and the Stick to Football podcast to chat about rookie quarterback Sam Darnold so far, the Jets missing out in the Kirky Sweepstakes, and some interesting 2019 Draft prospects to look forward to. Plus our guy Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) of Inside the Pylon Swings in to chat about the game and what the Vikes have to do to get it done at MelLife Stadium.

All that and more “Broadway Kirky” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

Nadine Babu and a rotating cast from GopherHole.com — including former Gophers linebacker Sean Hoffman — discuss the latest in Minnesota Gophers football and basketball.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
Podcast Vikings



Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: I Like the Vikings Reboot Better feat. Caitlin Siem + #VikesOverBeers! (ep. 644)