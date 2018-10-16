Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings Numbers & News feat. Darren Wolfson + Eric Eager (ep. 642)

Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast swings in to chat about Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings injuries and a (not so?) surprising name that could be added to the roster to fill Mike Hughes’ spot. Plus Dr. Eric Eager (@PFF_Eric) of Pro Football Focus stops in to recap the Vikes’ grades versus the Arizona Cardinals and breakdown rookie offensive tackle Brian O’Neill.

All that and more “Free Brian O’Neill” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

