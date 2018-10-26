Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Saints Preview feat. Jordan Reid (ep. 650)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings are set to revisit the site of The Minneapolis Miracle Sunday Night as the Nonchalant New Orleans Saints march into town. Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) of Inside The Pylon makes his weekly stop to discuss how to shut down Drew Brees and that offense, Everson Griffen’s return, and JR makes a BOLD proclamation about Danielle Hunter.
All that and more “We Dat” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!
A Carlson Digital Joint
Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!
Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN