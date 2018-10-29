LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Saints Recap – I’m Not Changing the Graphic (ep. 651)

By Andy Carlson October 29, 2018

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings squandered a prime opportunity to establish superiority in the NFC by handing the New Orleans Saints the game (literally) 30-20 Sunday Night at Historic US Bank Stadium. We recap the carnage at the 4-3-1 Vikes look to bootstrap their way in the NFC North the 2nd half of the season.

All that and more “On To Detroit” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

