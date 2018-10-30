LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Saints Recap – Imma Kirk Cousins Apologist? Plus Vikings Defensive Line & Scouting feat. Dan Hatman (ep. 652)

By Andy Carlson October 30, 2018 1:47 pm

Friend of the Program and former NFL scout Dan Hatman (@Dan_Hatman) of The Scouting Academy joined the show to do a deep dive on the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings defensive line, what the ceiling for Brian O’Neill could be, and his own personal Adam Thielen-adjacent scouting prospect (you will know the name). Plus I take a look at the Vikes PFF grades from Sunday Night, look ahead to the next three games (all in division), and offer a rebuttal to my guy Mike Freeman’s Bleacher Report piece on Kirk Cousins.

All that and more “You Win, Universe” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

