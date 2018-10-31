LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Saints Recap – Vikings Midseason Assesment & Trade Deadline Chatter feat. Myles Gorham (ep. 653)

By Andy Carlson October 31, 2018 1:16 pm

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings are at the midway point of the season. How do we feel about the squad? We brought in longtime Friend of the Program Myles Gorham (@MylesGorham85) of Climbing the Pocket to chat about the Vikes, league-wide trade acitivity at the deadline, and if we think the Purple will make a playoff push this season.

All that and more “Would you trade Thielen for two 1s?” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

