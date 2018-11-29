LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: Can the Vikings Win in Foxboro in December? feat. Sam Monson + #VikesOverBeers! (ep. 670)

By Andy Carlson November 29, 2018 1:53 pm

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings look to steal a win in New England, the eternal question must be asked: Is Tom Brady Washed? We ask our guy Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) of Pro Football Focus that and if the Vikings offense has a recipe for getting hot in the playoffs. Plus Vikes Over Beers with Josh Pelto!

All that and more “Patriots is a Great Show, Don’t @ Me” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

