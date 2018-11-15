Purple FTW! Podcast: Chicago Deep Dish Pizza is Not Pizza feat. Aaron Leming + #VikesOverBeers! (ep. 662)

For a look at the Creepy Chicago Bears, we brought in Friend of the Program Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) of Bear Report to chat about the impact of rookie head coach Matt Nagy, if Mitchell Trubisky can actually throw left or not, and his reaction when the Khalil Mack trade went down. Plus Vikes Over Beers with Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) as I have Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings thoughts and #taeks on Chicago-style deep dish “pizza” and Portillos. Then Margaret makes a cameo at the end.

