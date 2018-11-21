Purple FTW! Podcast: Episode 666 on Packers Week? Fitting. feat. Kevin Ringrose + Alex Gelhar (ep. 666)

Makes sense that Episode 666 of our stupid show comes on the week the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings look to exorcise the Ghoulish Green Bay Packers from Historic US Bank Stadium on Sunday Night Football. Longtime Friend of the Program and Packers apologist Alex Gelhar (@AlexGelhar) of NFL Fantasy rings in to chat about the Slack. Plus Kevin Ringrose (@PFF_KevinR) of Pro Football Focus stops in to talk about how the Vikes graded out in that Chicago debacle.

All that and more "Devil's Avocado" chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

