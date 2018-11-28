Purple FTW! Podcast: Playoff Machine Playing Plus Patriots Prattling feat. Mark Schofield (ep. 669)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings head to Foxboro to take on the legend Bill Belichick, the GOAT Tom Brady, and the Nauseating New England Patriots. For some insight on the Pats, we brought in longtime Friend of the Program Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) of Locked on Patriots and Inside the Pylon to chat about how Brady *might* be in decline, matchups against the Pats defense, and the Cordarrelle Bowl! Plus we play around with the ESPN Playoff Machine.

