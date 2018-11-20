LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Bears Recap – Pre-Thanksgiving Day Massacre (ep. 664)

Purple FTW! Podcast: Scooping Up the Pieces of the Vikings feat. Darren Wolfson (ep. 665)

By Andy Carlson November 20, 2018 12:35 pm

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings are 5-4-1 with their season in the balance after their No Call/No Show Sunday Night in Chicago. At least they get a breather coming up at Historic US Bank Stadium as the Grubby Green Bay Packers come in for the tiebreaker, yet again on Sunday Night Football for some reason. Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast joined my at The Blue Door Pub to chat about the Purple’s fortunes going forward.

All that and more “At Least the Packers Stink” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

Each week on The Scoop, Darren “Doogie” Wolfson from KSTP-TV and 1500 ESPN radio in the Twin Cities brings you intriguing interviews and the latest inside information — original reporting — from the Minnesota sports scene.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
1500 ESPN @AndyCarlsonShow Adam Thielen Andy Carlson Blue Door Pub chicago bears Dalvin Cook Danielle Hunter Darren Wolfson Kirk Cousins KSTP Matt Nagy Mike Zimmer MInnesota Vikings Mitch Trubisky Podcast podcast PodcastOne Purple FTW! Podcast Rick Spielman Stefon Diggs The Scoop Vikings



Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Bears Recap – Pre-Thanksgiving Day Massacre (ep. 664)