Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Bears Preview feat. Darren Wolfson + Jordan Reid! (ep. 663)

By Andy Carlson November 16, 2018 2:31 pm

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings look to retake the NFC North Sunday night as they invade The Windy City to take down the Creepy Chicago Bears. Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast stops in to chat injuries. Plus Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) of Inside The Pylon swings by to breakdown the Bears.

All that and more “Third City” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

