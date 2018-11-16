Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Bears Preview feat. Darren Wolfson + Jordan Reid! (ep. 663)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings look to retake the NFC North Sunday night as they invade The Windy City to take down the Creepy Chicago Bears. Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast stops in to chat injuries. Plus Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) of Inside The Pylon swings by to breakdown the Bears.

All that and more “Third City” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN