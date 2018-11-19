Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Bears Recap – Pre-Thanksgiving Day Massacre (ep. 664)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings fell on Sunday Night to the Creeper Chicago Bears 25-20 in a game… That was not that close. The Vikes lost their footing in the NFC North race and at 5-4-1, need to regroup for a Wild Card push.

Today’s Purple Talkers Include

• Failure to Show is on Zimmer

• #BadKirk

• Not Containing Mack

• Not Containing Trubisky

• DeFilippo is DeFilbaddo

• The Dalvin Conundrum

• RIP Riley Reiff

• Bright Spots

• Schedule Ahead

• Twitter Qs

