Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Bears Recap – Pre-Thanksgiving Day Massacre (ep. 664)

November 19, 2018

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings fell on Sunday Night to the Creeper Chicago Bears 25-20 in a game… That was not that close. The Vikes lost their footing in the NFC North race and at 5-4-1, need to regroup for a Wild Card push.

Today’s Purple Talkers Include
• Failure to Show is on Zimmer
• #BadKirk
• Not Containing Mack
• Not Containing Trubisky
• DeFilippo is DeFilbaddo
• The Dalvin Conundrum
• RIP Riley Reiff
• Bright Spots
• Schedule Ahead
• Twitter Qs

All that and more “Third City” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Each week on The Scoop, Darren “Doogie” Wolfson from KSTP-TV and 1500 ESPN radio in the Twin Cities brings you intriguing interviews and the latest inside information — original reporting — from the Minnesota sports scene.

