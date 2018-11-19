Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Bears Recap – Pre-Thanksgiving Day Massacre (ep. 664)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings fell on Sunday Night to the Creeper Chicago Bears 25-20 in a game… That was not that close. The Vikes lost their footing in the NFC North race and at 5-4-1, need to regroup for a Wild Card push.
Today’s Purple Talkers Include
• Failure to Show is on Zimmer
• #BadKirk
• Not Containing Mack
• Not Containing Trubisky
• DeFilippo is DeFilbaddo
• The Dalvin Conundrum
• RIP Riley Reiff
• Bright Spots
• Schedule Ahead
• Twitter Qs
All that and more “Third City” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!
