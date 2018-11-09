LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings Bye Week Free-For-All feat. Darren Wolfson (ep. 659)

By Andy Carlson November 9, 2018 1:01 pm

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings are off this week, but plenty of funsies to chat about on a Friday. Our guy Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast chimes in to talk about Vikes injuries, Joe Mauer’s place in the hierarchy of Minnesota sports athletes, and why Bryant McKinnie still owes him $20. Plus I meander the Week 10 matchups around the league.

All that and more “$20 of McDonalds” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

