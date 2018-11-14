LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: Are the Vikings Legit or Nah? feat. Drew Mahowald (ep. 661)

November 14, 2018

Are the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings playoff contenders or pretenders? We’re going to find out in short order as the next four games loom large for the Purple. To chat about the Vikes and the upcoming scrum with the Chicago Bears, we brought in Friend of the Program Drew Mahowald (@DrewMahowald) of Vikings Territory into The Blue Door Pub.

All that and more “Danielle Over Mack?” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

