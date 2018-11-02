Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Lions Preview – SKOLcle of LIFE feat. Jordan Reid + Darren Wolfson (ep. 655)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings look to beat the Dreadful Detroit Lions for the first time at Historic US Bank Stadium as the Vikes open up their home division schedule. Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast. pops in to chat trade deadline and Mike Zimmer’s relationship with the media. Plus Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) of Inside The Pylon. swings by to chat about macro solutions for fixing the Vikings offensive line issues.

All that and more “Diiiiid you know Matt Patricia is a rocket scientist?” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

