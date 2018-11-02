Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Lions Preview – SKOLcle of LIFE feat. Jordan Reid + Darren Wolfson (ep. 655)

LISTEN NOW

By Andy Carlson November 2, 2018 12:35 pm

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings look to beat the Dreadful Detroit Lions for the first time at Historic US Bank Stadium as the Vikes open up their home division schedule. Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast. pops in to chat trade deadline and Mike Zimmer’s relationship with the media. Plus Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) of Inside The Pylon. swings by to chat about macro solutions for fixing the Vikings offensive line issues.

All that and more “Diiiiid you know Matt Patricia is a rocket scientist?” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Each week on The Scoop, Darren “Doogie” Wolfson from KSTP-TV and 1500 ESPN radio in the Twin Cities brings you intriguing interviews and the latest inside information — original reporting — from the Minnesota sports scene.

