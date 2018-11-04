Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Lions Recap – Tenderized Stafford (ep. 656)

LISTEN NOW

By Andy Carlson November 4, 2018 12:40 pm

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings head into the bye on a high note and at 5-3-1 as they dispatched the Drowsy Detroit Lions Sunday at Historic US Bank Stadium. The win sends the Vikes in prime position in the NFC North headed into their off week with Division showdowns at Chicago and home against the Greasy Green Bay Packers.

Today’s Purple Talkers Include:
• Welcome Back Dalvin!
• RIP Matt Stafford
• Danielle Hunter is the Best DE in the NFL
• Thielen Missed Diggs
• Tom Johnson Love
• Mandatory OL Talker
• CHAD BEEBE!
• Division Outlook Headed Into Bye
• Odds N’ Ends
• Twitter Qs

All that and more “We’re On To The Bye” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

