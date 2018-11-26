Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Packers Recap – Zimmer City Soundtrack (ep. 667)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings got a key victory over the Greasy Green Bay Packers Sunday night at Historic US Bank Stadium. The win puts the Vikes in the 5-seed in the NFC Playoff race and is a massive boost for them getting into the tournament. Let’s talk about it!

Today’s Purple Talkers Include:

• Offense Under Fire Catches Fire

• #GoodKirk

• The Zimmer Hellfire Defense Shut Down Rodgers

• Odds N Ends

• Playoff Picture

• Twitter Qs

All that and more “SUPER BOWL, HOMEBOY” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN