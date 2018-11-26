LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Packers Recap – Zimmer City Soundtrack (ep. 667)

By Andy Carlson November 26, 2018 10:22 am

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings got a key victory over the Greasy Green Bay Packers Sunday night at Historic US Bank Stadium. The win puts the Vikes in the 5-seed in the NFC Playoff race and is a massive boost for them getting into the tournament. Let’s talk about it!

Today’s Purple Talkers Include:
• Offense Under Fire Catches Fire
• #GoodKirk
• The Zimmer Hellfire Defense Shut Down Rodgers
• Odds N Ends
• Playoff Picture
• Twitter Qs

All that and more “SUPER BOWL, HOMEBOY” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

Topics:
