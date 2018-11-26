Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Packers Recap – Zimmer City Soundtrack (ep. 667)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings got a key victory over the Greasy Green Bay Packers Sunday night at Historic US Bank Stadium. The win puts the Vikes in the 5-seed in the NFC Playoff race and is a massive boost for them getting into the tournament. Let’s talk about it!
Today’s Purple Talkers Include:
• Offense Under Fire Catches Fire
• #GoodKirk
• The Zimmer Hellfire Defense Shut Down Rodgers
• Odds N Ends
• Playoff Picture
• Twitter Qs
All that and more “SUPER BOWL, HOMEBOY” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!
