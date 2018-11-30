LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Patriots Preview: Viketriot Games feat. Jordan Reid (ep. 671)

By Andy Carlson November 30, 2018 1:27 pm

Can the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings go to rural Massachusetts and get a season defining win on Sunday against the Nauseating New England Patriots? I’m surprisingly optimistic about it. We’ll chat about that with Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) of Inside The Pylon and Climbing the Pocket plus I look at Vikings fans rooting interests for the Week 13 slate, the key to shutting down Gronk, and is Tom Brady washed?

All that and more “Vikes By a Million” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

