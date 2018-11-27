LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Packers Recap – Zimmer City Soundtrack (ep. 667)

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings Victory Tuesday Talkers feat. Dane Mizutani (ep. 668)

By Andy Carlson November 27, 2018 10:09 am

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings have some pep in their step headed into the final five games of the season after downing the Gruesome Green Bay Packers. To recap the Sunday Night action and look ahead to the New England Patriots and beyond, we brought in Friend of the Program Dane Mizutani (@DaneMizutani) of the Pioneer Press to chat everything Purple.

All that and more “We’re on to New England” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
1500 ESPN @AndyCarlsonShow Aaron Rodgers Adam Thielen Andy Carlson Dalvin Cook Dane Mizutani Danielle Hunter Green Bay Packers John DeFilippo Kirk Cousins Mike McCarthy Mike Zimmer MInnesota Vikings New England Patriots Pioneer Press Podcast podcast PodcastOne Purple FTW! Podcast Rick Spielman Sheldon Richardson Stefon Diggs Tom Brady Vikings Xavier Rhodes



Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Packers Recap – Zimmer City Soundtrack (ep. 667)