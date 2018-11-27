Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings Victory Tuesday Talkers feat. Dane Mizutani (ep. 668)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings have some pep in their step headed into the final five games of the season after downing the Gruesome Green Bay Packers. To recap the Sunday Night action and look ahead to the New England Patriots and beyond, we brought in Friend of the Program Dane Mizutani (@DaneMizutani) of the Pioneer Press to chat everything Purple.

All that and more “We’re on to New England” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

