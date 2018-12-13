LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings. DeFilippo. Fantasy. Charity! feat. Scott Fish (ep. 678)

Purple FTW! Podcast: Miami Vikes feat. Armando Salguero, Kyle Crabbs + #VikesOverBeers! (ep. 679)

By Andy Carlson December 13, 2018 1:42 pm

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings are in the thick of the playoff hunt, could receive a spark on offense with the firing of offensive coordinator John DeFilippo, and have an emotionally high Mehhhh Miami Dolphins team coming into Historic US Bank Stadium. To preview the Fins, we brought in Friends of the Program Kyle Crabbs (@GrindingTheTape) of The Draft Network and Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) of The Miami Herald. Plus Vikes Over Beers with my guy Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto)!

All that and more “I’m Don Johnson” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
1500 ESPN @AndyCarlsonShow Adam Thielen Andy Carlson Armando Salguero Dalvin Cook Danielle Hunter Josh Pelto Kevin Stefanski Kirk Cousins Kyle Crabbs Miami Dolphins Miami Herald Mike Zimmer MInnesota Vikings Podcast podcast PodcastOne Purple FTW! Podcast Rick Spielman Stefon Diggs The Draft Network Vikes Over Beers Vikings



Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings. DeFilippo. Fantasy. Charity! feat. Scott Fish (ep. 678)