Purple FTW! Podcast: Miami Vikes feat. Armando Salguero, Kyle Crabbs + #VikesOverBeers! (ep. 679)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings are in the thick of the playoff hunt, could receive a spark on offense with the firing of offensive coordinator John DeFilippo, and have an emotionally high Mehhhh Miami Dolphins team coming into Historic US Bank Stadium. To preview the Fins, we brought in Friends of the Program Kyle Crabbs (@GrindingTheTape) of The Draft Network and Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) of The Miami Herald. Plus Vikes Over Beers with my guy Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto)!

