LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings All The Way feat. Kevin Ringrose of PFF (ep. 683)

Purple FTW! Podcast: The Zimmer Clause feat. Michael Grey + #VikesOverBeers! (ep. 684)

By Andy Carlson December 20, 2018 12:08 pm

Friend of the Program Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) was at Historic US Bank Stadium on Sunday as the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings beatdown the Fins. We recap his gameday experience on Vikes Over Beers. Plus we look ahead to the Dilapidated Detroit Lions with longtime FOTP Michael Grey (@TheMichaelGrey)!

All that and more “Tim Allen Could Play Zimmer” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
1500 ESPN @AndyCarlsonShow Adam Thielen Andy Carlson Brian O'Neill Dalvin Cook Danielle Hunter Detroit Lions Josh Pelto Kevin Stefanski Kirk Cousins Michael Grey Mike Zimmer MInnesota Vikings Podcast podcast PodcastOne Purple FTW! Podcast Rick Spielman Stefon Diggs Vikes Over Beers Vikings



Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings All The Way feat. Kevin Ringrose of PFF (ep. 683)