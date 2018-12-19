LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings All The Way feat. Kevin Ringrose of PFF (ep. 683)

By Andy Carlson December 19, 2018 12:54 pm

Can the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings steal the 5-seed from the Seattle Seahawks right before Christmas? It’s possible. We discuss how they can get it done, why the marriage between quarterback Kirk Cousins and new offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski could last longterm, and we go over the grades with Pro Football Focus’ Kevin Ringrose (@PFF_KevinR)!

All that and more “Shot in Minneapolis” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Listen to the Episode Below!

