Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Bears Preview feat. Jordan Reid, Darren Wolfson + #VikesOverBeers! (ep. 688)

By Andy Carlson December 28, 2018 12:26 pm

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings head into their Week 17 showdown with the Clammy Chicago Bears with one agenda: Win-And-In. Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast swung by to chat about the matchup and if this year was a disappointment after 2017. Plus Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) of Cover-1 and Climbing the Pocket stops in to breakdown the Bears and how they can get got this time around (and in the Wild Card). Then Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) joins me at The Blue Door Pub for some Vikes Over Beers!

All that and more “The Bear Eventually Lost” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

