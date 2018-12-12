LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings. DeFilippo. Fantasy. Charity! feat. Scott Fish (ep. 678)

By Andy Carlson December 12, 2018 12:41 pm

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings are still in the thick of the playoff hunt despite recent road setbacks, punted on mehhhh offensive coordinator John DeFilippo, and are looking for a spark the final three games of the season. To chat about the Purple, we brought in Friend of the Program and 2018 The Athletic Fantasy Football Person of the Year Scott Fish (@ScottFish24) of Fanball to talk about the honors, his Fantasy Gives initiative which raised $40,000 for Toys-4-Tots this year, and the winding down of The Scott Fish Bowl 8 fantasy season.

All that and more “Fantasy Cares!” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Listen to the Episode Below!

 

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

