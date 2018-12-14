Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Dolphins Preview – Do You Know Zee Dolphin? feat. Darren Wolfson + Jordan Reid (ep. 680)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings look to start off the Kevin Stefanski dynasty with a flogging of the Mediocre Far-Less-Superior-Miracle Miami Dolphins Sunday at Historic US Bank Stadium. Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast. stops in to chat about the DeFilippo-Stefanski change as well as which Vikings may be returning from injury Sunday. Plus Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) of Cover-1 and Climbing the Pocket. swings by to preview the Dolphins and our mutual crush Minkah Fitzpatrick.

All that and more “Nautical Battle” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN