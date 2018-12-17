Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Dolphins Recap – KEVIN! (ep. 681)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings put forth a dominant effort Sunday at Historic US Bank Stadium, triumphing over the floundering Miami Dolphins 41-17 in a solid, get-right game for the Purple. Kevin Stefanski made the most of his offensive coordinating debut, guiding the balanced Vikings offense to 41 points. Plus head coach Mike Zimmer and the Zimmer Hellfire Defense did their part with nine sacks. Let’s recap!

