Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Lions Preview feat. Darren Wolfson + Jordan Reid! (ep. 685)

By Andy Carlson December 21, 2018 12:41 pm

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings look to take care of business Sunday in a near must-win game visiting the Dilapidated Detroit Lions. We got Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast for the latest scoops and insight on the team. Plus our guy Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) of Cover-1 and Climbing the Pocket  breakdown why the Vikings offense was successful under interim offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski.

All that and more “SANTA!” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

