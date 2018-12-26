LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Lions Preview feat. Darren Wolfson + Jordan Reid! (ep. 685)

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Lions Recap – Festivus for the Rest of Us (ep. 686)

By Andy Carlson December 26, 2018 10:51 am

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings took care of the Dilapidated Detroit Lions Sunday at Ford Field. The Vikings are still firmly in control of their playoff destiny at 8-6-1 and are starting to look like a team that needs to be taken seriously in the playoffs (first half non-Hail Mary football aside).

All that and more “On to Chicago” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
1500 ESPN @AndyCarlsonShow Adam Thielen Andy Carlson Brian O'Neill chicago bears Dalvin Cook Danielle Hunter Detroit Lions Eric Wilson Kevin Stefanski Kirk Cousins Kyle Rudolph Mike Zimmer MInnesota Vikings Podcast podcast PodcastOne Purple FTW! Podcast Rick Spielman Stefon Diggs Vikings



Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Lions Preview feat. Darren Wolfson + Jordan Reid! (ep. 685)