LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Patriots Preview: Viketriot Games feat. Jordan Reid (ep. 671)

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings On The Edge feat. Joe Oberle (ep. 673)

By Andy Carlson December 4, 2018 1:04 pm

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings’ 2019 campaign hangs in the balance heading into the Monday Night showdown with the Seedy Seattle Seahawks. To preview the game and take stock of where the Vikes are at three-quarters of the way through the season is Friend of the Program Joe Oberle (@JoeOberle)!

All that and more “Win the whole. Effin’. Thing.” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
1500 ESPN @AndyCarlsonShow Adam Thielen Andy Carlson Bill Belichick Dalvin Cook Danielle Hunter Joe Oberle John DeFilippo Kirk Cousins Mike Zimmer MInnesota Vikings New England Patriots Pete Carroll Podcast podcast PodcastOne Purple FTW! Podcast Rick Spielman Russell Wilson Seattle Seahawks Stefon Diggs Tom Brady Vikings



Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Patriots Preview: Viketriot Games feat. Jordan Reid (ep. 671)