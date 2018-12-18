LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings Rebound. Stefanski Savior. Playoffs??? feat. Courtney Cronin (ep. 682)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings have momentum heading into the final two weeks of the season and are barreling toward the playoffs. For some Purple prognosticating, we brought in Friend of the Program Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) of ESPN to chat about the resurgent Vikings, new offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski’s potential long-term impact, and if the Vikes can be dangerous in the playoffs.

All that and more “Run Them Jewels Fast” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

