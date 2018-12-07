LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Seahawks Preview: Kirk Land, Washington feat. Jordan Reid + Danny Kelly (ep. 676)

By Andy Carlson December 7, 2018 1:26 pm

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings can re-take control of their season by going in and stealing a win Monday Night against the Seedy Seattle Seahawks. Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) of Inside The Pylon and Climbing the Pocket. makes his weekly stop to chat about how the Purple can do just that. Plus Friend of the Program Danny Kelly (@dannybkelly) of The Ringer swings in for a look at the Seachickens.

All that and more “Vikings By a Million” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Topics:
