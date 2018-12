The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings failed to get it done AGAIN, falling 21-7 in Seattle. The Vikes have looked like an incomplete team all season, but STILL have a solid shot at making the playoffs. Let’s recap that mess.

All that and more “Still Fightin'” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

